Drake Announces ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR’ Stop in Columbus

Drake has announced that he is expanding his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ with 21 Savage by adding more dates in Columbus, Toronto, Austin, Inglewood, Memphis, Charlotte, and more!

Due to high demand, twelve stops have been added to the four-month-long North American tour. In addition to new stops, Drake has added additional dates in Inglewood, Brooklyn, Glendale, Nashville, and his hometown of Toronto where he will be wrapping the tour with back-to-back shows.

Tickets for the new U.S. dates will be available for Cash App Card customers with an exclusive presale present by Cash App and Visa starting Wednesday, April 26th at noon through Thursday, April 27th at 10 pm (local time). To get early access Cash App Cardholders should use the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the sale and must purchase using the Cash App Card.

Presale start times can be found at drakerelated.com For more details and information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale Don’t have a Cash App Card? Sprit will also be having a presale on Thursday, April 27th starting at 10 am (local time). All start times vary by market check drakerelated.com for more information. See the entire tour schedule below: ———————————————————————————————–

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES: Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre * Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre * Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena * Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center + Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center + Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center + Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center + Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center + Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena + Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena + Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center + Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center + Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena + Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena * Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena * * 21 Savage not on this date. + Rescheduled dates. + Rescheduled dates

