Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59

We are sad to report that Otis Redding III, the youngest son of the iconic soul singer who became a revered musician in his own right, has died at the age of 59.
As reported by ABC affiliate WGXA in Macon, GA, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed Redding’s death at a local hospital on Tuesday (Apr. 18), following a battle with cancer.
His sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, posted a statement on the Facebook page of the family charity, the Otis Redding Foundation:
Born in 1963, Otis III was only three when his famous father died in a plane crash on December 10, 1967. However, Otis III and his older brother, Dexter, would keep their father’s musical legacy alive with their funk band, The Reddings.
The Reddings would achieve moderate success, releasing six studio albums between 1980 and 1988. Their singles included “Remote Control” (peaking at #6 on Billboard Hot Soul Singles chart) and “Call The Law” (#16 on Hot Black Singles).
Following the band’s breakup in 1988, Otis III continued to tour on the Soul/Blues circuit. He also worked with the family’s foundation to organize summer camps for kids to learn music and served as board president for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels.
