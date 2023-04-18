Get Ready! New Reality TV Show ‘UP NEXT LIVE’ Coming This Summer!

Half Pint Productions,Artistic Visual Studios and Digital University announce a brand new reality TV series set to premiere this summer! Titled “UP NEXT LIVE,“ this exciting new show will take viewers on a journey through the lives and careers of up-and-coming music artists as they strive to make it big in the music industry.

Each episode of “UP NEXT LIVE” will feature a different artist, showcasing their unique talents, personal stories, and the hard work that goes into creating and performing music. From R&B to hip-hop, and everything in between, “UP NEXT LIVE” promises to find the NEXT to blow.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of a particular genre or simply appreciate good music, this show is sure to entertain and inspire. Hosted by our very own, Spaceboifresh alongside Hollywood Bay Bay and a special star studded lineup of celebrity guests to appear each episode. Together, they aim to change the game, fostering more talent out of Dallas,Texas. So mark your calendars and get ready to tune in to “UP NEXT LIVE” this summer, exclusively on Upnextlive.com