Lil Durk Lil Durk and Amazon Music are collaborating in providing two Chicago students with a $50,000 scholarships each to attend Howard University. The two winners were announced during his performance at HU’s Spring 2023 YardFest.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
The two students were chosen from a group of 20 who took part in Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program. In addition to that, the Chicago native will contribute $250,000 to Howard’s Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence Grant aka the GRACE Grant, a program designed to assist students in need of tuition assistance. See more about the GRACE Grant in the video below.
Apply for Howard’s GRACE Grant Here
Click Here For More Information on Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Lil Durk Donates $350k To Students At Howard University was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck
-
Breaking: Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc and President of Dallas Southern Pride Found Dead
-
Lake Highlands Remembers Senior Principal Mrs. Pettigrew
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
The City of Dallas is Hiring!
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]
-
Royal Comedy[PURCHASE TICKETS]