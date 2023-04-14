Singer songwriter, record producer, and former record executive the legend Smokey Robinson gives the Backstory of his legendary career from founding The Miracles and the beginnings of Motown with Berry Gordy.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Smokey Robinson Joins ‘BackStory With Colby Colb’ Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck
-
Breaking: Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc and President of Dallas Southern Pride Found Dead
-
Lake Highlands Remembers Senior Principal Mrs. Pettigrew
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
The City of Dallas is Hiring!
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]
-
Congrats! Keisha Knight Pulliam Announces Her Baby Boy Is Here!