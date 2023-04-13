Michael B. Jordan, Doja Cat, And More Named In ‘Time 100 The World’s Most Influential People’ Issue

Baz Luhrmann on Doja Cat :

“I’ve worked with all kinds of artists, but with a certain few you connect on a deeper level. For me, Doja Cat is one of those artists. She’s at the top because she works to bring everything she does to the highest possible level….She can’t be boxed in. She’s a rapper, a singer, a performance artist—she’s the canvas on which she expresses a character or an idea.”

