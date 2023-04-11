Doc Framing King Von As Hip-Hop’s First Serial Killer Deplatformed

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

King Von was one of many rappers to emerge from Chicago’s drill scene and rumors to this day persist about his alleged activities outside of music. A YouTube documentary video that framed King Von as Hip-Hop’s first serial killer was taken down from the platform but the user who uploaded the doc is offering access to the content behind a paywall.

Hip Hop Lately published a report last week regarding the documentary, titled King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer, a four-hour piece that alleges the Chicago rapper killed at least 10 people. The documentary was put together by Trap Lore Ross, a content creator based in the United Kingdom.

Since the doc was taken down from YouTube services, Trap Lore Ross took to Twitter to update curious potential viewers on where they can find the work.

“Video got taken down. Hopefully I can get it back soon, working with YouTube now but it’s Easter weekend. Still on Patreon if you’re desperate,” tweeted Trap Lore Ross over the weekend, and in the thread of tweets, Ross shared a Patreon link featuring the full doc.

King Von was involved in a confrontation between his crew and the entourage of rapper Quando Rando. Rando’s associate, Lul Tim, shot Von, who died on November 6, 2020, at the age of 26.

