Fresh x Reckless have been going viral on Tik Tok with over 1 million users doing videos with the sound. LSU women’s basketball team were celebrating their win and hit the Blicky one time for the one time!
RELATED: Rae Sremmurd: What Is What Like Working With Beyonce On “Formation” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Do They Really Want To See Rae Sremmurd Separate? | The Guys Are Here To Set The Record Straight!
RELATED: Watch: Rae Sremmurd Stops By ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk Their Upcoming Album And Retiring “Up Like Trump”
Rae Sremmurd React to Fresh x Reckless ’BLICKY’ [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Breaking: Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc and President of Dallas Southern Pride Found Dead
-
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
The City of Dallas is Hiring!
-
Horrific Details Emerge As Mississippi Police Accused Of Shooting Black Man’s Tongue Off
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Lil Baby Crashes Boosie Bash