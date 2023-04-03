Local DFW News

Money Bag Yo First Lady Goes Live With The Haters

Published on April 3, 2023

Ari Fletcher has built her own brand along side her significant other MoneyBag Yo. If you thought she would give anyone, a opportunity to troll or bring any toxic energy her way join the trash can. Press play to see why your gonna have to put some respect on her name at all times. New restaurant energy via Money Bag , no time for trollers.

