Money Bag Yo First Lady Goes Live With The Haters

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ari Fletcher has built her own brand along side her significant other MoneyBag Yo. If you thought she would give anyone, a opportunity to troll or bring any toxic energy her way join the trash can. Press play to see why your gonna have to put some respect on her name at all times. New restaurant energy via Money Bag , no time for trollers.
-
Lil Baby Crashes Boosie Bash
-
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Horrific Details Emerge As Mississippi Police Accused Of Shooting Black Man’s Tongue Off
-
Afroman Sued by Ohio Sheriff’s for ‘Humiliation and Embarrassment’
-
Breaking: Student Reportedly Shot At Thomas Jefferson High School
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]