To closeout Women’s History Month, WKYS 93.9 held their Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch at Bethesda Jazz and Blues Supper Club! The show was filled with powerful women from the performers to the panelist to the attendees! Chey Parker caught up with one of our panelist Alex Vaughn after the show! Checkout their interview in the video below…
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
Also See:
Angie Ange Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At WKYS 93.9’s Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch
Laya Talks With Chey Parker At WKYS’ Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch
GoGo Morrow Talks With Chey Parker At WKYS’ Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Talks With Chey Parker At WKYS’ Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Alex Vaughn Talks With Chey Parker At WKYS’ Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Lil Baby Crashes Boosie Bash
-
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away
-
Afroman Sued by Ohio Sheriff’s for ‘Humiliation and Embarrassment’
-
Horrific Details Emerge As Mississippi Police Accused Of Shooting Black Man’s Tongue Off
-
Breaking: Student Reportedly Shot At Thomas Jefferson High School
-
Breaking: Two Students Shot, One In Custody After Lamar HS Shooting
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion