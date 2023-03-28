Def Comedy Jam alum and “How to be a player” star Bill Bellamy stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry ahead of his new book “Top Billing.” Bill gave his thoughts on the Chris Rock’s stand up special on Netflix. The comedian also talked about why IG comedians may struggle in the stand up arena. To see me. teach Bill some new vocabulary, grab your glasses and sip on this interview.
Bill Bellamy Talks Defends Chris Rock Stand Up, New Book, Social Media Comedians+More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Lil Baby Crashes Boosie Bash
-
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away
-
Bad Weather Headed Towards DFW: Live Weather Radar
-
Afroman Sued by Ohio Sheriff’s for ‘Humiliation and Embarrassment’
-
Breaking: Student Reportedly Shot At Thomas Jefferson High School
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Breaking: Two Students Shot, One In Custody After Lamar HS Shooting
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion