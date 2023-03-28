[WATCH] Beat Banger of The Week: Yung Nation,Trippie Redd- Fooly Faime “Still Crucial”

Yung Nation,Trippie Red, and Fooly Faime’s, “Still Crucial” is this week’s Beat Banger of the Week. Over the past few months, Yung Nation have steadily released new music. It would appear that the rap group is on a roll, giving their fans reason to be excited and back jigging again. Check out the new drop!
We had the chance to catch up with the group to get the scoop on whats next for the legendary group!
Just a few weeks ago, the “New Rock” single released, and the fans loved the new sound that the Dallas duo have been creating lately! Watch below:
