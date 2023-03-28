[WATCH] Beat Banger of The Week: Yung Nation,Trippie Redd- Fooly Faime “Still Crucial”

Yung Nation,Trippie Red, and Fooly Faime’s, “Still Crucial” is this week’s Beat Banger of the Week. Over the past few months, Yung Nation have steadily released new music. It would appear that the rap group is on a roll, giving their fans reason to be excited and back jigging again. Check out the new drop!

We had the chance to catch up with the group to get the scoop on whats next for the legendary group!

Just a few weeks ago, the “New Rock” single released, and the fans loved the new sound that the Dallas duo have been creating lately! Watch below:

Reagan: Tell me how the trippie Yung Nation colab happened?

Yung Nation: We been working with trip since day 1! He apart of the nation fr I’m lowkey 1400/800 his fam is mines etc.

Reagan:This seems like a new era for Yung Nation with the New Club Rock single, what can the fans expect?

Yung Nation: We got a lot of tours and projects on the way. We built a amazing body of hits before we popped back out.

Reagan:Are we getting another album or what? Because y’all trolled us saying the last drop was the last ever!

Yung Nation: You never know. We just letting hits go if the fans demand an album, we got them! If not we just gonna drop hard ass singles.

Reagan:What does 50 years of Hip Hop mean to you?

Yung Nation:Everything! Hip hop is still so young we have a long way 2 go! Hip hop will forever be a staple in people’s lives.

Reagan:Texas is on fire right now, any new colabs in the works with other Texas artists?

Yung Nation:Big x the plug , Tisa Korean, and don toliver it’s only right 🚀

Reagan:When is the next time we can see Yung Nation perform?

Fooly Faime: On Lil Wayne Welcome 2 The Carter Tour y’all might see us come crash a few days, stay tuned. Also our tour is starting in August . Y’all look out for the tickets dropping soon!

Reagan:You heard it here first! Sounds like the Triple D Duo has some major things up their sleeves! Stay tuned for more music and live performances coming soon.