The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

British girl group FLO have united with super producer and artist Missy Elliott on their upcoming single. The trio announced the new collaboration on social media, and the iconic Missy replied back. Read more about the single and their exchange online inside.

FLO came out the gate swinging and recent BRIT “Rising Star” award-winners. The R&B girl group prepare fans for more heat with the legendary Missy Elliott on their upcoming track. The single titled “Fly Girl” will be released Thursday (Mar. 23). It samples Missy’s 2002 hit ‘Work It’ and features the rap star herself.

The trio teased their “iMessage” conversation with Missy saying, “You ready @MissyElliott?”

The “Cardboard Box” songstresses — Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Renée Downer – asked: “We’ve been thinking… It’s time to drop this.”

Missy simply replied: “Let’s go!”

The group have big aspirations. In an interview with Metro’s “Guilty Pleasures” column, Renée said they hope to headline Coachella someday amongst other superstar goals.

“Headline Coachella,” Renée shared. “Ooh, cover of British Vogue. Edward Enninful, if you’re listening, get in touch.”

The group rose to fame after releasing their 1990s-influenced debut singe “Cardboard Box” last year.

Check out the rising girl group FLO’s tweet exchange with Missy Elliott below:

Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend was originally published on globalgrind.com