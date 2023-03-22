Too Much? Larsa & Scottie Pippen Allegedly Had Sex 4 Times A Night For 23 Years!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

How much is too much in the bedroom? Former NBA housewife Larsa Pippen reveals that she used to have sex four times a night during her 23 year marriage to ex husband and NBA championship Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen. During the Real Housewives Of Miami reunion show the star revealed, ‘ I had sex four times a night every night… I never had a day off for 23 years.” Of course social media had to chime in with their thoughts!

We had to tap in with the Hustlers to see their thoughts as well check out the comment section and join the conversation on our socials! The Real Housewives of Miami star also confirms she’ll take last name of Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan if they ever were to wed! Larsa lets calm down please…

