Breaking: Student Reportedly Shot At Thomas Jefferson High School

Tuesday afternoon in Dallas, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School was shot and rushed to the hospital, sources said.

Sources close to the investigation said that the student was shot in the arm after school. The student was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police sources told WFAA that the incident seemed to have started with a fight between two students in the school’s parking lot.

The Dallas police confirmed that they were responding to a shooting, but they said that the Dallas ISD police are in charge.

At this point, police said they don’t know anything about a suspect, and they are now searching camera footage.

Police also said that there is no threat to campus right now, and the school is letting the few people who were still there leave in an orderly way.

This is the 2nd school shooting in a row in DFW. Yesterday, Two students were shot at Lamar High.