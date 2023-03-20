DFW

Buffalo’s Gone Wild Rick Ross Takes Blame

Published on March 20, 2023
The Beat DFW Daily Video
 Rick Ross has come to the internet to bring his deepest apologies for his animals getting loose. Of course the boss doesn’t just have cats or dogs

roaming the neighborhood . How bout 2 thousand pounds buffalo’s and bulls in your front yard. Press play and peep the squad coming together  to

gather Rozay‘s flock of kids on the loose.

