Buffalo’s Gone Wild Rick Ross Takes Blame

Rick Ross has come to the internet to bring his deepest apologies for his animals getting loose. Of course the boss doesn’t just have cats or dogs
roaming the neighborhood . How bout 2 thousand pounds buffalo’s and bulls in your front yard. Press play and peep the squad coming together to
gather Rozay‘s flock of kids on the loose.
