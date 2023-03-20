Can You Guess One Of The Worse Cities In Texas For Allergies?

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) ranks Dallas #2 in the Top 20 places with the worse allergies. The AAFA released its 2023 Allergy Capitals report, which looked at the following factors:

Total Pollen Scores(tree,grass,and weed)

Over the counter medication use( allergy)

Number of allergy specialists

The most frequent allergy symptoms can simply make you uncomfortable. For instance, you might sneeze, have runny nose, hives, a rash, or watery eyes. Anaphylaxis, which is a potentially fatal reaction, can cause other, more severe symptoms include breathing difficulties and throat or mouth swelling.

The AAFA provides several tips to help you get your relief if you are suffering from allergies.

Keep windows closed during peak pollen times

Use air conditioning or air cleaners with a HEPA filter

Wipe furry animals off after they have spent a lot of time outdoors

Change and wash clothes after outdoor activities

Wash bedding in hot, soapy water once a week

Clean your blinds or curtains regularly

Vacuum your carpets, rugs and fabric furniture once a week

Remove shoes before entering the home

Dry laundry on a clothes dryer or indoor drying rack

Wear a mask while outside to prevent pollen from getting in your nose, mouth and lungs

Wear a hat or other coverings to prevent pollen from accumulating in your hair

Shower before bed to keep pollen off your bedding