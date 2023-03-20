Breaking: Two Students Shot, One In Custody After Lamar HS Shooting

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

An on campus shooting was reported just right before 7a.m. Monday morning at Lamar High School in Arlington. According to district officials the shooting happened outside of the school 40 min before school began.

Two students were injured; and one suspect is in custody. Further information about their conditions is not yet known.

Soon after arriving on campus, Arlington Police detained one person in connection with the incident, according to the district and police. Authorities withheld all details about the person they had in custody, including their age, and there was no definite motive.

The school remains on lockdown at this time. The district stated that the situation at the high school is secure and that parents shouldn’t visit the campus because it is on lockdown. The lockdown will be lifted once police have cleared the building, according to previous Monday morning statements from the police, who also stated they intended to release the pupils for the day.

While police investigate, the district has asked parents, students, and community members to avoid the site.