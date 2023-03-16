Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer

Hey neighbor! According to Outkick, a recent single, Gisele Bundchen has left the market. Man, that was quick…
Jeffrey Soffer and Gisele have been apparently spending some time with each other. It gets more interesting, ex-husband Tom Brady and Jeffrey apparently are friends. The former NFL QB and supermodel bought a beautiful Mansion in Miami back in 2020. Guess who is the neighbor? Yup! The Billionaire developer, Jeffery Soffer.
The plot has thickened.
