Jacoby Brissett became a beloved Browns quarterback last season, and he’s now found a new home in the NFC.

Brissett has been in the NFL for 7 seasons and he’s played on 4 different teams. His latest stop in Cleveland, though he signed on as a backup, was undoubtedly his best, as he put up career numbers across the board. As the Browns make adjustments to accommodate Deshaun Watson’s massive contract, the Browns felt it was best to allow Brissett to move on.

Jacoby Brissett has signed with the Washington Commanders and is expected to compete with projected starter Sam Howell. His deal is reportedly worth $10 million, with $8 million of it being fully guaranteed.

With Cleveland last year Brissett threw for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns in his 11 games starting for suspended Watson. The 30-year-old has now started in 48 games throughout his career.

You’d be hard-pressed to find any Browns fans who don’t wish the best for Brissett on the rest of his career!

Jacoby Brissett Moves on From Browns, Signs With This NFC Team was originally published on wzakcleveland.com