Blac Chyna Shares Her Breast & Butt Reduction Journey

Blac Chyna has made a name for herself not only because of who she’s dated but for her looks too. The former reality star and exotic dancer has made a lot of cash from her curves but Blac Chyna has decided to leave the plastic surgery behind and rid her body of silicon.

The D.C. native shares videos on social media of the process she went through for her breast and butt reduction writing “I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus.”

Unfortunately there are an abundance of stories of botch ass implants and plastic surgeries gone horribly wrong. As women all over the world share their stories, many are becoming more cautious before going under the knife. Also with so many celebrities embracing their natural bodies, future generations are being encouraged to love themselves just the way they are!

Blac Chyna says she was born again after getting baptized on her birthday and we wish her a healthy and happy recovery as she continues on her journey!

