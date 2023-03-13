Once again, we were blessed to have our Radio One fam, Erica Campbell, at Women’s Empowerment! Prior to hitting the stage, the award-winning artist & Get Up! Mornings host talks to The Light 103.9’s Callie Douglas talks about balancing her family and career, standing in her truth despite differing opinions, and learning to own her (AMAZING) voice.
Check out the full interview above!
WE2023: Erica Campbell Talks Family, Faith, And Career was originally published on foxync.com
-
Southwest Airlines Flight in Dallas Explodes in Violence[WATCH]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
The New $400 Dollar Hustle Goes Viral
-
Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
-
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Another One Caught Lacking While Driving
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]