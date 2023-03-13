We were honored to have NC’s very own Fantasia return to Women’s Empowerment this year, and the testimony is hitting differently! In this interview with K975’s Mir.I.Am and Ashia Skye, she talks about the women who inspired her, her new book with her husband, and a bit of her impactful journey from American Idol to today!
Check out her full interview from the WE2023 media room above!
WE2023: NC’s Own Fantasia Shares Her Testimony was originally published on foxync.com
