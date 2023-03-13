Drake Announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour With 21 Savage

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Drake just announced his first tour in five years, and he’ll be hitting the road with his woe 21 Savage!

The It’s All a Blur Tour presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite will kick off Friday, June 16 in New Orleans, and wrap Tuesday, September 5 in Glendale, Arizona. Keep scrolling to see the list of cities and dates for the entire tour.

This is Drake’s first headlining tour since 2018’s Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. Since then, Drizzy has dropped four albums, so the 6 God will have plenty of material to run through in his upcoming shows.

Presales will begin on Wednesday, March 15. Details on where to buy tickets through Cash App and Sprite will be made available soon.

Here are the dates and locations for Drake’s upcoming It’s All a Blur Tour:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

