LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

LaTocha Scott of Xscape is in Baltimore and she dropped by the Lion’s Den with Ryan Da Lion to talk about new music on the way, family drama on the reality show SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B and more!
In the first episode, LaTocha and Tamika got into a heated argument during their tour planning with SWV which ultimately led to a shouting match between the two sisters.
Check out her response below:
