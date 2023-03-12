Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jamie Lee Curtis has taken home the Oscar award for best supporting actress for the comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Academy Awards earlier today. Angela Bassett was also nominated in the category for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while many were rooting for Bassett to take home the golden statue this year, viewers were still happy to see Curtis receive the honor as well.

Curtis took to the stage to accept her award to a standing ovation, and during her speech, specified that this big win was one for the “hundreds of people” who had helped her throughout her career up until this big moment. She thanked “my bae Michelle” Yeoh as well as the other cast and filmmakers for their contributions to her big win.

She was also sure to thank her “beautiful family” and “all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the hundreds and thousands of people: we just won an Oscar! Together!”

She then concluded the emotional speech by remembering her late parents, exclaiming “I just won an Oscar!” before turning to walk off the stage with her trophy in hand.

The snub heard around Twitter

The second Jamie Lee Curtis’ name was read aloud, Black nieces and nephews from across the globe got their Twitter fingers ready to shade the Academy for yet another snub.

Twitter user @ErinMPeyton aired out her frustrations in all caps. She writes, ” THEY GAVE Jamie Lee Curtis AN OSCAR FOR A MOVIE SHE WAS BARELY IN BECAUSE THAT STUPID INDUSTRY BEEN IGNORING HER HER WHOLE CAREER…ONLY TO ALSO IGNORE Angela Bassett WHO IS BEYOND DESERVING OF THAT AWARD”

Can’t argue with her there.

@problemsthots reminds us that auntie Bassett’s career is more prominent than an Oscar award could ever be.

They played, indeed.

The tweets were entertaining, but we’ll leave you with this one.

To our beloved auntie Bassett, you’re not only a winner in our hearts, but you’re a pillar in Black culture.

