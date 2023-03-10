Our favorite cast member from College Hill ATL, Ashley L stopped by the Hot 107.9 studio to speak with J-Nicks. During the conversation, the Savannah native speaks about barely getting paid any money on College Hill, “Money?! First off manipulation is a thing…This is for anyone that really feels like they want to get into reality TV. I Don’t know how it is now, but during my time I only got $200, unlimited Dr.Pepper & Papa Johns”.
Ashley L also spoke about co-parenting with R&B sensation, Lucky Daye and how it has been a rollercoaster.
Check out the full interview below:
RELATED: Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
RELATED: College Hill, Atlanta
RELATED: R&B Only Fest: Erykah Badu, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign, Lucky Daye, and more
Ashley L Talks Co-Parenting With Lucky Daye + College Hill ATL Anniversary was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Southwest Airlines Flight in Dallas Explodes in Violence[WATCH]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Another One Caught Lacking While Driving
-
The New $400 Dollar Hustle Goes Viral
-
Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
-
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]