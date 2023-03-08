Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop legend and face of countless brands, has just dove into a brand new venture – premium coffee.
While Snoop has long been synonymous with marijuana and West Coast rap, the OG has now decided to dabble in fine coffee. INDOxyz claims to be among the world’s best coffee beans and is sourced from Indonesia.
From the company’s about page:
Indonesia – the world’s most diversified coffee nation – is synonymous with coffee since the Dutch colonial period of the late 1600s. The Dutch brought coffee plants to Indonesia to cultivate for export back to Europe during the spice trade period. Java became the first Indo island to grow coffee and slowly spread to the islands of Sumatra to the west and Toraja to the east. Today, Indonesia is the world’s fourth largest coffee producer by output and world’s most diversified variety of coffee.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Snoop now joins Jadakiss and Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah in the world of premium coffee.
In the announcement post on Instagram Snoop wrote, “Created 4 n inspired by all that entrepreneurs, dreamers, risk takers & innovators out there. It’s time to change the game INDO is for owners #FuelTheDream”.
To shop for Snoop’s new coffee, [click here].
Are you down to try some of Snoop’s hot or cold brew?
The Latest:
- Booise & T.i. Maybe On Bad Terms But Not Their Sons
- Mike Epps Caught With Gun At Airport Issue Resolved
- Pennsylvania Women Facing Hate Crime Charges After Racist Rant in Hatboro Pizzeria
- Janet Jackson Is Putting “Family First” In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary
- Lizzo Shares Highlights From Her Trip To Paris On Instagram
- [VIDEO] Watch As Thieves Steal 6 Hellcats From Car Dealership in Less Than A Minute
- Halle Bailey Reveals Her Adorable ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll : ‘This Means So Much To Me!’
- Snoop Dogg Launches Brand New Premium Coffee Brand INDOxyz
- Tami Roman Gets Candid About Her Battle With Body Dysmorphia
- Mary J Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival Returns For It’s Second Year
Snoop Dogg Launches Brand New Premium Coffee Brand INDOxyz was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Another One Caught Lacking While Driving
-
The New $400 Dollar Hustle Goes Viral
-
Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And ‘Satanic’ GRAMMYs
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]