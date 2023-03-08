The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Tami Roman gets candid about her battle with body dysmorphia on The Breakfast Club.

The Real World and Basketball Wives alum paid a visit to the popular show and opened up about her condition, which she says is trauma-based.

In a clip posted to The Neighborhood Talks’ Instagram page, DJ Envy talks about witnessing Roman eat a lot while she’s on set. She comments, “Yea, I eat a lot,” and she goes on to explain her condition and how she views herself.

“Well, the thing is, I have a condition that’s called body dysmorphia, and I’ve had it since I was 13 years old. It is a mental disorder based on either trauma or genetics, and mine is trauma-based. And so, what happens with that is the way I look at myself and the way people see me are two different things,” Roman explains.

During the discussion, Porsha asked how Roman handles how she feels about her appearance and the negative commentary from the public.

“Here’s the thing, when I feel I look good, people will comment say you’re too skinny, you look like a bobblehead, she needs to gain some weight. All of that, in my mind, is a compliment. So they’re viewing it as, ‘Girl, get your life together; I’m seeing bones,’ and I’m like, ‘Really? Oh my God! I look like a crackhead? Thank you!’

Tami gets candid about her struggles with positive self-talk

Roman was diagnosed with the disorder in 2008, and has since opened up about her struggles publicly. During an appearance on The Real, the actress let viewers in on her rapidly changing appearance.

“It takes a lot for me to get up every single day and go ‘Tami you look great. Tami, you’re pretty. Tami, you’re beautiful. Tami, you don’t need to lose any more weight. Tami, you don’t need to do anything.’ It takes a lot for me to do that,” she said.

Co-host Loni Love had an emotional reaction to Roman’s revelation because she also struggles with her body image.

“I’ve been on tv eight seasons and I’m just the opposite. You know, you’re constantly trying to lose weight [and] you’re constantly trying to be healthy. People don’t understand the personal things that you’re going through. And when I saw you, my friend, I was worried,” Love said.

She continued, “So I’m just glad that you’re opening up about it cause I’m just – so concerned and I just want you to be okay.”

We appreciate Roman letting us in regarding her disorder. We live in a world where people must be more gentle with their comments and assumptions. Everyone is consumed with what other people do with their bodies instead of minding their business and letting people explore their life’s journey without scrutiny.

