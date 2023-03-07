Black Health 365: 7 Ways To Improve Your Nutritional Health

National Nutrition Month, observed each March, emphasizes the importance of making informed food choices as well as developing healthy eating and physical activity habits.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics designated March as “National Nutrition Month,” as a time to raise awareness about the value of good diet and regular exercise.This year’s theme is“Fuel for the Future” and emphasizes eating with sustainability in mind. Ensuring we intake the proper nourishment in a tasty way can be challenging, but can be achieved!
Here are 7 ways to achieve a balanced nutritional diet:
Eat a balanced diet: Choose whole foods: Whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein sources are rich in nutrients and are less processed than packaged or processed/frozen foods. Juicing is a popular way of getting all of your fruits and veggies intake daily.
Reduce added sugars and processed foods: Sugary drinks and processed foods can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes which are prominent in the black community. Choose whole, unprocessed foods instead.
Portion control: Eating the right portion sizes is important to maintain a healthy weight and avoid overeating. Use smaller plates and bowls, and measure your food to ensure you’re eating the right amount.
Drink plenty of water: Staying hydrated is essential for good health. Water is the best choice for hydration, and it can also help you feel full, which can prevent overeating.
Plan your meals ahead of time: Planning your meals ahead of time can help you make healthier choices and avoid impulse eating. Set aside some time each week to plan out your meals and snacks.
Seek professional guidance: If you have specific health concerns or dietary needs, seek the advice of a registered dietitian or nutritionist who can help you develop a personalized plan that meets your needs.
