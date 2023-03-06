Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is making our ovaries jump! The actress shared the cutest TikTok of herself singing to her baby boy, and we are swooning!

Keke Palmer is making motherhood look so fun! Caring for a newborn is around-the-clock work, but our girl Keke is still taking the time to record cute videos that brighten our day. In the video, Palmer rocks the new mother look well. The Nope actress wears a body-wrap towel, a fresh face, a messy bun, and aqua blue, oversized eyeglasses. Palmer affectionately sings the Mariah Carey song It’s A Wrap to little Leo while swaddling him in his blanket. Leo seems to feel his mother’s loveable antics as he moves his hands around while donning a blue skull cap and a white and orange striped onesie.

Palmer captioned the video with, “It’s a WRAAAAP for my baaaaby .” Fans ate up the reel and praised the new mom for showing up as her authentic, probably exhausted self. “I love how you’re keeping it real with the messy hair. The newborn phase is no joke ,” wrote one follower. And if we don’t know anything else about Palmer, we know she will keep it real.

Teyonah Parris Shares Emotional Birthing Experience

In other celebrity mom news, actress Teyonah Parris shared a touching reel of her birthing experience.

In her video, the Candyman actress is filmed giving birth to her baby girl in her home. Emotions flowed as she and her partner welcomed their daughter into the world. In her caption, Parris thanks everyone who has helped her along this journey and salutes all the parents who have taken this ride before her. “God bless all yall parents out there. Never in my life could I have imagined all that parenthood requires. It truly takes a village and my God I’m so grateful for the one we have,” penned Parris.

