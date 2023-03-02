The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Join us as we celebrate our annual #StJudeRadiothon and help a child in need by becoming a partner in hope by donating just $19 dollars a month!

Because of your help, families never receive a bill from St. Jude

Donate here: http://www.stjude.org/radio/wppz

[CLICK HERE] Help Donate to Kids of St. Jude was originally published on praisephilly.com