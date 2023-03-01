DFW Could Face Severe Thunderstorms, Hail, and Tornadoes

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Lat Update 10:00 AM

Earlier this week, meteorologists said because gulf moisture will be sitting in the area, it could cause bad weather for DFW by Wednesday. This morning, storms rolled across North Texas coming from southwest as residents in Grandbury caught hail larger than quarters falling from the sky. (See Below)

The storm is expected to last for the next two days bringing possible sever thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes to the metroplex. According to the National Weather Service for North Texas,

Far western areas of the region under a Category 1 “marginal” risk

Much of Dallas-Fort Worth under Category 2 and 3, “slight and enhanced” risks, respectively

Eastern parts of the region under Category 4 “moderate” risk.

Watch the storm courtesy of WFFA LIVE Weather Radar.

See pictures and video below of hail from residents in Grandbury this morning.

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Wekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack