DFW Could Face Severe Thunderstorms, Hail, and Tornadoes

Lat Update 10:00 AM
Earlier this week, meteorologists said because gulf moisture will be sitting in the area, it could cause bad weather for DFW by Wednesday. This morning, storms rolled across North Texas coming from southwest as residents in Grandbury caught hail larger than quarters falling from the sky. (See Below)
The storm is expected to last for the next two days bringing possible sever thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes to the metroplex. According to the National Weather Service for North Texas,
- Far western areas of the region under a Category 1 “marginal” risk
- Much of Dallas-Fort Worth under Category 2 and 3, “slight and enhanced” risks, respectively
- Eastern parts of the region under Category 4 “moderate” risk.
Watch the storm courtesy of WFFA LIVE Weather Radar.
See pictures and video below of hail from residents in Grandbury this morning.
