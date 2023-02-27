Usher has been making a lot of moves lately, and his latest announcement certainly has R&B fans excited for what’s to come.
As revealed in a recent write-up from GQ about Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, he exclaimed his reunion with longtime super producer L.A. Reid. The two have come together to form a brand-new record label, and they’re both extremely excited to get to work.
Usher and Reid have had an up-and-down relationship over the past twenty-plus years, but they both describe the recent reconnection as a “full circle moment”. The long-proclaimed King of R&B also plans on being the first signee of the new company.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The super successful Vegas residency and high-powered record label plans aside, Usher also recently teased a new single called GLU on TikTok, which will feature Lori Harvey in the accompanying video. Keep reading to check out the teaser video!
Usher plans on bringing real R&B back to the forefront, and his fans can’t wait to see how he gets that done!
The Latest:
- Keke Palmer Gives Birth to First Born, Welcomes Baby Boy
- Black History Month Cancelled In 2023
- [VIDEO] Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Dave East & More Salute Nas on Headlining Madison Square Garden
- 50 Cent Makes $165,000 Purchase At Houston Rodeo Wine Auction
- Yung Miami Is All Body In A Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Catsuit
- Usher Links With L.A. Reid to Start New Record Label
- James Harden Gifts Fan Game-Worn Sneakers and Facetimes Him
- Niger Could Deteriorate Further As The Fastest Growing African Country Confronts A ‘Perfect Storm’
- Gov. Abbott Launches Task Force To Combat ‘Street Takeovers’ Across Texas
- Black Leaders Condemn Mississippi White Republicans For Creating Rogue Court System
Usher Links With L.A. Reid to Start New Record Label was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Glorilla Caught On Camera In Walmart Shopping
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Another One Caught Lacking While Driving
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And ‘Satanic’ GRAMMYs
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
97.9 The Beat Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)