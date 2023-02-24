Dreamville & Daily Paper Launch Dream Daily Collection

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Dreamville Records, spearheaded by J. Cole and Ibrahim Hamad, remain one of the top artistic collectives in the music game at the moment. Today (Feb. 24), Dreamville and Daily Paper, a fashion brand out of London, joined forces to launch the stunning Dream Daily collection.

The new drop from Dreamville Records and Daily Paper brings together a vision of what the two labels’ styles would look like while attending university. The new campaign is fashioned like a college yearbook with seven custom pieces in warm colorways and includes letterman jackets, sweatsuits, hoodies, and much more.

Here’s more from the creators:

Inspired by the rich cultural heritage of The Great Mosque of Djenné, Djinguereber Mosque and University of Timbuktu / Sankore championing the power of storytelling and education.

Daily Paper and internationally-acclaimed and multi-platinum record label Dreamville come together to collaborate on a capsule collection entitled ‘Dream Daily’.

As vehicles of culture, music, fashion and art as a means to empower, both brands align on core values and vision. A testimony to their communities and dedication to uplift each other and champion untold stories, the collaboration is an ode to the rich history of the African continent, its contribution. Paying homage to the historical Great Mosque of Djenné, Djinguereber Mosque and University of Sankore / Timbuktu Mali

Considered to be one of the first educational institutions in the world the collection takes inspiration from this part of history that is often untold. With both brands starting their respective labels during their university years, we reimagine what a Daily Paper x Dreamville University would look like.

This comes ahead of J. Cole bringing the Dreamville Festival back to his native North Carolina on April 1-2 this spring.

For fans who wish to pick up the pieces for themselves, items can be purchased by following this link and at Daily Paper locations in Amsterdam, London, and New York.

—

Photo: Dreamville/Daily Paper

The post Dreamville & Daily Paper Launch Dream Daily Collection appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Dreamville & Daily Paper Launch Dream Daily Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com