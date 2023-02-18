The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The cast of Wu-Tang: An American Saga tap with Headkrack on The Morning Hustle. Shameik Moore & Siddiq Saunderson tap in with The Morning Hustle while in Atlanta. The duo was in town along with the rest of the cast to attend the screening for season three of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” during SCAD TVFEST 2023.

Season three marks the last and final chapter of the Hulu series that has chronicled the lives and come up of the original Wu-Tang group members. Moore and Saunderson play the respective roles of Ray and Ghost in the series. Saunderson who says this is his first major role is still getting used to the newfound fame and being recognized in the streets by fans of the show for his phenomenal acting chops.

“Of Course there’s mad Wu-fans and Wu-heads but I feel like we introduced a younger generation to Wu-Tang so a lot of people know Wu-Tang through us… I really take pride in that!”- Saunderson

The previous season chronicled the trials and tribulations of the individual members and how there lives brought them together. When asked about the new season spoilers, Moore wouldn’t spill much but confirms that this season is all about finally making it. The swag, style, and the love moving from the streets to becoming the guardians of hip-hop.

“We get signed, well Ray get signed and we work on cuban links! You get that out of Ray and Ghost this season.”- Moore

Watch the full interview below and watch Season 3 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu now!

Siddiq Saunderson & Shameik Moore Talk New Season Of Wu-Tang: An American Saga & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com