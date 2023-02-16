Black Health 365: 10 Ways To Maintain a Healthy Heart

Eat a heart-healthy diet: Incorporate fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your diet while limiting saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars. Less intake of fried food is suggested, try grilled meals.

Exercise regularly: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise at least 2 days of the week to help maintain a healthy weight and promote heart health. There are workout videos you can search for on youtube for at home workouts or find a local gym/ trainer and commit to certain days of the weeks.

Manage stress: Chronic stress from work and family can contribute to heart disease, so find ways to manage stress such as exercise, meditation, therapy.

Stop smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease and quitting smoking can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease.

Limit alcohol consumption: Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can increase your risk of heart disease, so limit your alcohol intake to no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Get enough sleep: Sleep plays a crucial role in heart health, so aim for seven to eight hours of sleep per night.

Manage chronic conditions: Conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes can increase the risk of heart disease, so work with your healthcare provider to manage these conditions.

Know your family history: If you have a family history of heart disease, you may be at increased risk, so talk to your healthcare provider about ways to reduce your risk.

Stay up-to-date on preventative screenings: Regular screenings such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes tests can help identify and manage risk factors for heart disease.

Stay informed: Stay up-to-date on the latest research and guidelines related to heart health, and work with your healthcare provider to make informed decisions about your heart health.