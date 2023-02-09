DJ Khaled Announces New We The Best Def Jam, Snipes Partnerships & More

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled is securing all the bags. On Thursday (Feb. 9) in Miami Beach, the social media savant, entrepreneur and Grammy-winning artist announced numerous partnerships for his We The Best company that includes ventures with Def Jam, Snipes, Jordan Brand and more.

After a video intro from Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled stepped into Mr. Chow for an hour-long press conference going over his agenda for 2023. The assembled Def Jam execs in the building was the first hint that Khaled’s We The Best Record label was partnering with Def Jam. It’s full circle for Khaled whose last five album were released via Epic Records and who used to be a label executive at Def Jam South.

“This new chapter marks a special time for me,” said Khaled from the stage. “The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey. Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only partner, but to come back home to Def Jam.”

Def Jam execs Tunji Balogun and LaTrice Burnette, who use to be his product manager, spoke excitedly of reuniting with Khaled. “We coming to f*ck shit up basically,” said Khaled after all the Def Jam news was delivered.

There was still plenty more to share as the renowned sneaker collector ran down plans for more shoes with Jordan Brand (his batch of Air Jordan 5’s sold out in minutes late last year) and SNIPES. For the latter, SNIPES CEO Sven Voth announced that this summer will see the opening of a We The Best SNIPES superstore in Miami Beach. Jordan Brand will also continue to donate funds to the We The Best Foundation to further its support of Black communities.

To cap things off, Khaled and his We The Best Foundation received keys to the city from two mayors (Miami and Miami Beach). God Did, indeed.

The post DJ Khaled Announces New We The Best Def Jam, Snipes Partnerships & More appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

DJ Khaled Announces New We The Best Def Jam, Snipes Partnerships & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com