D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler

The Tyre Nichols case fallout continues as a seventh officer, two EMT’s and a fire truck driver have been relieved of their duties after footage revealed the savaged assault that killed the young Black man. The fallout doesn’t stop at the police level, it continues in the media. Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson had some things to say about the Nichols case and reaction that were tasteless. On his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” the host weighed in on Nichols and added a not-so-subtle shot at George Floyd, saying “The race riots of 2020, of course, were never about George Floyd. Obviously, that’s why there are no statues of him in American cities.”

Hughley went on to point out that are some folks who have done some horrible things in America who have been immortalized across this country. People like

Nathan Bedford Forrest: The first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. History states that Forrest slaughtered around 300 black prisoners during the Civil War, his statue lived in Nashville, Tennesse before it was removed on December 7, 2021

James Marion Sims: a Surgeon and the “Father of modern gynecology” who performed experiments on enslaved Black women without the use of anesthesia. His statue was removed from New York’s Central Park in April 2018

There are plenty of Confederate monuments around the country even after a flood of statues were removed after the Floyd incident shined a light on the background of these celebrated but complicated legacies. There is a statue of George Floyd in Newark, New Jersey’s City Hall that was unveiled in 2021 and others across the country.

Hughley also talks PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada who quoted Martin Luther King, Jr in a letter to employees who were laid off. Tejada used the famous quote “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” while informing workers they were being let go. She has since apologized.

Also in the headlines, an Ohio couple is under fire for using Nazi lesson plans for homeschooling. Wow.

You can watch D.L. Hughley from January 30th to February 2nd on Comedy Central as guest hosts The Daily Show. Check your local listings or check highlights on YouTube.

