Young Thug Girl Friend Has Time Today

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Sounds like the internet trolls are active and thirsty to paint a bad picture of Young Thug‘s girlfriend. Press play for a little more context into the reason for her
to break her silence , and dethrone the negativity and drama regarding her day to day moves. Mariah The Scientist seems to be speaking from a humble, & healthy heart of good energy.
Meanwhile the internet haters have their own agenda.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat