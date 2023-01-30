Young Thug Girl Friend Has Time Today

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sounds like the internet trolls are active and thirsty to paint a bad picture of Young Thug‘s girlfriend. Press play for a little more context into the reason for her

to break her silence , and dethrone the negativity and drama regarding her day to day moves. Mariah The Scientist seems to be speaking from a humble, & healthy heart of good energy.

Meanwhile the internet haters have their own agenda.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat