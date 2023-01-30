HomeLocal DFW News

Young Thug Girl Friend Has Time Today

Sounds like the internet trolls are active and thirsty to paint a bad picture of Young Thug‘s girlfriend. Press play for a little more context into the reason for her

to break her silence , and dethrone the negativity and drama regarding her day to day moves. Mariah The Scientist seems to be speaking from a humble, & healthy heart of good energy.

Meanwhile the internet haters have their own agenda.

