Dc Young Fly Has No Chill

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The one and only Dc Young Fly just broke his silence on a very serious matter, when comes to smelling fresh and looking it. I can totally agree with the whole

spill, as to why the shirts smell like that. The accuracy on this topic couldn’t be anymore spot on. Press play for the details and context of Dc’s break down of what really maybe

going down to have these brand new shirts, smelling out of order.

