HomeLocal DFW News

Dc Young Fly Has No Chill

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The one and only Dc Young Fly just broke his silence on a very serious matter, when comes to smelling fresh and looking it.  I can totally agree with the whole

spill, as to why the shirts smell like that. The accuracy on this topic couldn’t be anymore spot on.  Press play for the details and context of Dc’s break down of what really maybe

going down to have these brand new shirts, smelling out of order.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

RELATED TAGS

DC Young Fly Ross

Close