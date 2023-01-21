Sha’carri Richardson Wrongfully Kicked Off Air Plane

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Wait a minute, what’s going on here with DFW’s very own Olympic track star Sha’carri Richardon being kicked off plane. Press play and see for yourself the
the temperature and lack of reasoning for Sha’carri to be removed from flight. Its still unclear the real reason for her ejection of the flight. The selfie video captures the moments leading up to her
exit. This is the second African American celebrity to be removed from an American Airlines flight in a couple days. Recording artist Talib Kweli was also kicked off his flight as well. Sha’carri
seems to not be done with the situation, after asking the flight attendant was he sure about the way he wanted to proceed with the energy he was giving. Should Carri sue the airline for the
inconvenience.
