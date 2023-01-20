Celebrate The Lunar New Year in DFW

Every year on December 31st, America prepares for the New Year that symbolizes a restart for our lives and is in sync with the earth’s seasonal changes. This Sunday however, there is another New Year happening called “Guo Nian” or the “Lunar New Year” which is celebrated in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States. The name Lunar New Year follows the phases of the moon, and marks the first full moon of the year. Beginning on Sunday, January 22, billions of people around the world will hold various parties and festivals for 15 days straight beginning with the Spring Festival and ending with the Lantern Festival.
Like the zodiac signs in Western Civilization, the Chinese Zodiac has 12 as well that are symbolized by animals. Each zodiac coincides with the lunar calendar and falls in a 12-year-cycle instead of a 12-month cycle, so each year represents a zodiac. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit and in Vietnam, the Year of the Cat. According to NBC News, Jonathan H. X. Lee, an Asian and Asian American studies professor at San Francisco State University said, “There is a lot of possibility for prosperity and flourishing, and for peace, really,” said Lee, whose research focuses on religions and folklore. “The rabbit is a very strong symbol for peace.”
Are you ready to learn more about Asian culture? DFW will be hosting events all weekend for residents to indulge in tradition, so get out and have an adventure!
NorthPark Mall x The Crow Museum of Asian Art, UT
Here you will find timeless pieces that celebrate the art and culture of Asia. Every year, they hold their “Chinese New Year Festival” that is a one-day event from 11 am to 4 pm at NorthPark Center. The celebration features lion and dragon dances, martial arts demonstrations, as well as other fun activities. VISIT THEIR WEBSITE HERE
Lunar New Year Celebration with Goisagi Daiko
In celebration of the Lunar New Year we have invited Taiko drum ensemble, Goisagi Daiko to provide a traditional Japanese drum performance. We will also have Lunar New Year crafts for children to assemble provided by local artist Jennifer Wester. Sponsored by the Friends of the North Oak Cliff Library
Grandscape: Lunar New Year Festival, Year of the Rabbit
Bring your family to celebrate the year of the rabbit at Grandscape!
Event includes:
- Performances on the stage
- Traditional food available for purchase
- Crafts for children
- Giveaways & MORE!
Asia Times Square, Lunar New Year Fire Cracker Celebration
The Asia Times Square Development is one of the largest Asian Markets in Texas, and is located in Grand Prairie. It borders the city of Arlington and is positioned in between 4 major State Highways: 360, 161, I-20, and I-30.This super Complex is much more than your average shopping center. It was thoughtfully designed to commemorate and honor the Asian Community by building a safe, family-friendly environment, filled with restaurants and shops. VISIT THEIR WEBSITE HERE
Lunar New Year-Inspired High Tea
From January 18 through 29, The French Room at The Adolphus will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a limited time Lunar New Year-inspired high tea menu. Guests can enjoy tea service in the traditional two-course format, which includes a glass of champagne or non-alcoholic cider and two different teas provided by Zakti. The food menu features a dim-sum inspired savory course and traditional pastries inspired by East Asian flavors. The high tea is $75 for adults, plus tax and gratuity and $35 for children under 12. Reservations are available from 11 am to 3 pm. RESERVE YOUR TABLE HERE
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack