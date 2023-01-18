J. Cole Raps on ‘J. Cole Type Beat’, YouTube Goes Crazy

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

J. Cole is undoubtedly one of this generation’s top emcees, and his latest move has certainly, for some, cemented that legacy even more.

One of the most important aspects of hip-hop music is the beat. Producers, often overlooked, are tasked with setting the tone of the record. They literally cook up the music that rappers will then attempt to polish with their words, style, and energy. But if the instrumental isn’t tight, if the beat isn’t spectacular, then the words probably won’t even matter.

On YouTube, thousands of producers work on and publish their beats in hopes of producing that next great hit. These tracks are often labeled and classified with established artist names in order to categorize the style for hungry rappers to sift through easily. ‘Kanye type beat’, ‘Gucci Mane type beat’, etc.

If you hop on YT right now you could find any number of instrumentals to spit on. Once you find something you like you can then message the owner of it and discuss the terms of a lease, or even negotiate a price for outright ownership.

J. Cole, perhaps to prove how down to earth he is, or perhaps out of sheer boredom, hopped on YouTube recently and searched ‘J. Cole type beat’ in hopes of quelling his own lack of motivation. Then some real magic happened.

Here’s a message J. Cole sent to the YouTube profile bvtman:

This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world. It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to CUT THROUGH.

On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me. Out of curiosity, I typed in “J. Cole type beat” into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this.

This is some shit that would normally stay in the vault, but I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!

Now, just how fire is that?

Cole titles the record procrastination (broke). Over the melodic, very J. Cole-esque instrumental, he talks about the virtue of acceptance as he prophetically speaks on the lack of motivation he sometimes experiences as a result of his more lucrative lifestyle.

bvtman then posted the song to his YouTube page, and the comments of support, amazement, and gratitude quickly piled up.

Check out J. Cole’s verse over the beat below, and remember to never stop dreaming. If an artist as big as Cole can show love like this, you never know what the world might deliver for you in the near future.

J. Cole Raps on ‘J. Cole Type Beat’, YouTube Goes Crazy was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com