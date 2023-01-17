Drake Drops New Video For “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since the release of Drake and 21 Savage’s hit album, Her Loss, and Drizzy is looking to keep that project’s popularity alive going into 2023 by dropping off a new visual for one of the album’s standout cuts.

Choosing to breath life into “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin,” Drake keeps the concept as simple as can be as he shows us what his life is like on any average day. From shopping for a new Rolex to dining out at fancy restaurants where they serves exquisite meals on smoke filled platters, the life of the King of The North is something to behold indeed.

With all the celebrity cameos in the video, we’re lowkey surprised 21 Savage wasn’t one of them as this track is off their duet album. Just sayin.’

Check out the visuals to “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” below and let us know which is your favorite track off Her Loss in the comments section below.

