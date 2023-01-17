A$AP Rocky “Angels Pt. 2,” Gucci Mane & Kodak Black “King Snipe” & More | Daily Visuals 1.17.23

It’s been a hot minute since A$AP Rocky’s dropped an album, but now that he’s got a new mouth to feed it would make sense that he get back on his grind and get that paper cause pampers ain’t cheap, b.

Kicking off 2023 with some new visuals to “Angels Pt. 2,” Pretty Flacko takes it back to his Harlem roots where he kicks it with his goon squad including the dearly departed A$AP Yams, who appears with a halo above his head throughout the video. Pretty dope ish.

From the East to the South, Gucci Mane and Kodak Black link up for a little bromance, and in their clip to “King Snipe” the two Southerners take to the club to show everyone how to shine under the disco lights before turning up in the studio.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Milyz, BabyTron and more.

A$AP ROCKY – “ANGELS PT. 2”

GUCCI MANE & KODAK BLACK – “KING SNIPE”

MILLYZ – “YOYO”

BABYTRON – “#FREEUNKY”

ZU & AUGUST ALSINA – “2AM”

J.I – “IT’S OFFICIALLY DONE”

FCG HEEM & YUNGEEN ACE – “IMPRESS ME”

SCOREY – “GIRLS LOVE ROD WAVE”

