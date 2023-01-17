Amanda Seales Show ‘When Will The Tasing Stop?’ | EPISODE31

It’s the Tuesday edition of the Amanda Seales show! Amanda is back from Kenya, she gives all the details about her adventures in Kenya. Also, it’s the day after we celebrated the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service and two people have been tased by the police. Sadly, one of the events resulted in a school teacher’s death. We discuss Tory Lanez dad’s outrageous response to his son being jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Plus, we have a relationship question for the lovers should you keep memorabilia from previous relationships? Catch all of this and more on this episode of the Amanda Seales Show podcast!

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(02:51) Blackurate news: Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old father and English teacher and cousin of BLM co-founder died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes likely out at ‘GMA3’ after affair scandal.

(09:34) Black around the world… Amanda shares the experience of visiting the motherland.

(16:17) Blackurate news: controversy erupts after lower Merion cops tase black woman in WaWa parking lot. Sitting juror in Young Thug trial decided to go on vacation and the judge was not having that. Wait till you hear the punishment.

(25:20) Big Up Let Down: Big Up the whole crew that joined Amanda in Kenya. Let Down delta airlines for having the whole plane smelling like pee.

(30:53) Blackurate News: Missouri house of representatives adopts actual new legislation requiring an unprecedented dress code on female lawmakers while in the chamber. Gentrification has changed culture across the country in once prominent communities of color. Why do rich people love silence?

(37:28) Tory Lanez’s father says that he and members of his family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion.

(40:15) Do you still wear things your ex purchased while with a new mate? Should you keep expensive gifts from your ex when in a new relationship?

