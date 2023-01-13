T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Unlikely To Return To ‘GMA3’ After Relationship Scandal

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship scandal put ABC and GMA3: What You Need To Know in an awkward position in late 2022, prompting ABC to investigate their relationship and future. According to PEOPLE, while the reporters have yet to be terminated, questions remain about whether they will return to the anchor desk.

“There are no negotiations about their future,” a source close to the matter says. “ABC is completing their investigation.”

The source continues, “While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen.”

The report counters a US Weekly article stating the two were out from GMA3 and were negotiating their exit.

The affair between Robach and Holmes was revealed publicly in November, and ABC instantly took action and removed the pair from the air on December 5, announcing an internal investigation. A rotation of anchors has stepped into their roles since then.

“It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best,” ABC News president Kim Godwin noted in a memo to staffers. “And I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

Both Robach and Holmes married their spouses in 2010. Robach married actor Andrew Shue while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig. While a report has stated Robach and Shue separated in August 2022, Fiebig filed for divorce from Holmes in December. Another source close to Robach and Holmes has said the two began their relationship after they split from each other’s previous partners.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the source said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

