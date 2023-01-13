Dallas Zoo Closed, Search Continues For Missing Clouded Leopard

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Dallas Zoo has closed for Business Friday to search for a clouded leopard that has escaped from its habitat. According to zoo officials, the leopard was missing when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time.

Dallas Zoo has issued a “code blue, for a non-dangerous animal outside of its habitat. The Dallas police officials are currently on the scene searching for the big cat. The Zoo speculates the cat is still on grounds and is hiding.

According to National Geographic Clouded leopards are typically found in southeast Asia and China grow up to 50 pounds.