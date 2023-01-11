A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Make Surprise Appearance At 2023 Golden Globes

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are back outside. The couple made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

As per Buzz Feed News the star duo walked in unexpectedly to the ceremony. They walked in as Jennifer Coolidge presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV series so their entrance left everyone in attendance in awe. As expected the rapper and songstress were dressed to the nines. RiRi wore a dramatic black gown by Schiaparelli Couture and complimented the dress with a white gold and diamond necklace and matching earrings. Pretty Flaco kept it formal with a double breasted black suit and his signature braids were freshly done.

While Rihanna did take home the award for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever she still owned the room. So much so host Jerrod Carmichael made sure jokingly ask about her very delayed follow up album R8. “You know what? Honestly, only because I see Rihanna is here, and I’m gonna say… I’m gonna say something very controversial that… I will actually get in trouble for this: Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl. Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”

You can see their interaction below.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

